“The things that he does I wouldn’t even dream”: Glenn Phillips in awe of Suryakumar Yadav’s stuff of dreams batting

The first T20I between New Zealand and India got abandoned due to rain, and the 2nd T20I will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Ahead of the match, New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips has expressed his admiration towards India’s Suryakumar Yadav.

Both Glenn Phillips and Suryakumar Yadav played some great cricket in their recent T20 World Cup for their respective sides. Surya scored 239 runs in the tournament at 59.75, whereas Phillips scored 201 runs at 40.20. Both of them impressed everyone with the brand of cricket they played.

It is interesting that both of them were part of the T20 World Cup’s most valuable team as well. Phillips scored a brilliant century against Sri Lanka which allowed the Blackcaps to qualify for the semi-final. Surya’s contribution was also very vital in India’s runs in the tournament.

Glenn Phillips in awe of Suryakumar Yadav’s stuff of dreams batting

Suryakumar Yadav has been a sensation in the T20I format, and he just became the first Indian to score over 1000 T20I runs in a calendar year. The shots that he displayed during the World Cup were appreciated by many, and he now has a new fan in Glenn Phillips.

In an interaction ahead of the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and India, Phillips has expressed his admiration towards Surya’s batting. He called Surya ‘incredible’ and said that he can’t dream about playing the shots that Surya plays in the game. Phillips was in awe of Surya’s skills of scoring six in awkward areas.

“He’s absolutely incredible. The things that he does I wouldn’t even dream of doing. I would love to try but we have very different games. The wrist strength that he’s got to be able to hit balls for six in extremely awkward areas is a talent you rarely see,” Glenn Phillips to stuff.co.nz.

Glenn Phillips on comparison with Suryakumar Yadav

Talking about comparison with Surya, Phillips said both he and Surya have their own strengths and they play a risk-and-reward type of cricket. Phillips insists that with the kind of cricket he plays, there will always be a chance for the bowlers to get him out as he will take risks to score runs.

“I’ve got my strengths and he’s got his and we go about our jobs in different ways. And the way we both play presents opportunities for the opposition to get us out as well. It’s part of the risk and reward of middle-order cricket in T20,” Phillips added.