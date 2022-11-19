Bay Oval T20 records: Mount Maunganui Cricket Ground T20 records and highest innings total

The second T20I of India’s tour of New Zealand 2022 will be played in Mount Maunganui tomorrow. Having hosted a Test and T20I each in 2022, the city will be hosting its first T20I in almost a couple of years.

In what is going to be the 10th Mount Maunganui T20I, it will only be the second one featuring India. Set to play a T20I here after 33 months, India would want to register their second consecutive victory. New Zealand, on the other hand, have won five and lost two T20Is at this venue.

Bay Oval T20 records

Highest T20I run-scorers at the Bay Oval are Colin Munro (322), Kane Williamson (218), Martin Guptill (170), Glenn Phillips (125) and Tom Bruce (112). Barring Sanju Samson (2) and Shreyas Iyer (33), no other Indian batter of the current squad has ever batted in a Mount Maunganui T20I.

Highest wicket-takers in Mount Maunganui T20Is are Ish Sodhi (11), Trent Boult (9), Rubel Hossain (6), Mitchell Santner (6) and Tim Southee (4). India all-rounder Washington Sundar (1) and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (0) are their only two bowlers from the current squad to have bowled in a T20I at this stadium.

Highest innings total in Mount Maunganui T20Is

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 243/5 20 New Zealand West Indies 2018 238/3 20 New Zealand West Indies 2020 195/7 20 New Zealand Bangladesh 2017 194/4 20 New Zealand Bangladesh 2017 182/4 20 New Zealand Sri Lanka 2016

Innings total in excess of 200 runs have been registered twice out of the 16 T20I innings at the Bay Oval. Generally a high-scoring venue, it is also a venue with a one-sided domination by teams batting first. It is worth mentioning that teams batting second have never won a T20I here. Hence, toss is highly likely to play a massive role at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

Highest successful T20 run-chases at the Bay Oval

Although the percentage is still inclined towards teams setting totals, chasing teams also have been able to register victories when it comes to domestic T20s here. Highest successful T20 run-chase at the Bay Oval had happened almost a decade when Northern Districts had sealed a 199-run target against Wellington.