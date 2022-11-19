Bay Oval weather tomorrow: India vs New Zealand weather of Bay Oval Mount Maunganui

New Zealand and India both lost in the semis of the recent T20 World Cup, and the first T20I match between both sides got abandoned due to rain as well. All the eyes are now on the weather of Mount Maunganui, which will host the 2nd T20I on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya said in the post-match conference of the last match that the young side of the Indian team is just young on the basis of age as they have played a lot of crunch IPL games. This series is a chance for the players to seal their place in the side as the Indian team will go through some kind of transition.

New Zealand have not made many changes to their side as compared to the T20 World Cup. Trent Boult has been dropped because of his contract issues, whereas Martin Guptill has been officially dropped to give more chances to Finn Allen at the top order in white-ball matches

Bay Oval weather tomorrow

The first match of the series in Wellington was abandoned even without the toss, and the forecast of Mount Maunganui is also not looking that great for the matchday on Sunday. It is clear that the rain threat has chased the teams in bilateral series as well after the T20 World Cup.

According to Accuweather, thunderstorms are predicted in Mount Maunganui throughout the day, and it is certainly not looking great for a match of cricket. There are 50-65% chances of rain throughout the day, and getting a full match will be a miraculous thing. Even a washout could be on the cards yet again.

The match will start at 7:30 pm local time, and rain is predicted throughout the match hours. Talking about the temperature, it will range from 14 to 16 degrees during the match hours, so it will be on the colder side. The humidity will go as high as 79%. All and all, a shortened game is on the cards at max.

Hourly weather in Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

7 pm local: 40% chances of rain

8 pm local: 64% chances of rain

9 pm local: 64% chances of rain

10 pm local: 49% chances of rain

11 pm local: 49% chances of rain

12 am local: 34% chances of rain