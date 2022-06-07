BCCI tickets booking Barabati Stadium: IND vs SA Cuttack tickets booking date 2022

BCCI tickets booking Barabati Stadium: The SportsRush brings you the ticket booking details of IND vs SA Cuttack T20I.

The 5-match T20I series between India and South Africa will start at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on 9 June 2022. The rest of the matches will be played in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru.

This is India’s first assignment after the Indian Premier League 2022, where KL Rahul will lead the side, whereas Rishabh Pant will be his deputy in this series. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested in the series to manage their workload. Young guns like Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh are in the mix as well.

South Africa are playing at their full strength, and they would want to repeat the heroics again. Quinton de Kock will again take the charge of batting, whereas the in-form David Miller will also play a big part. The bowling will be led by Kagiso Rabada, whereas Tabraiz Shamsi & Keshav Maharaj will lead the spin attack.

BCCI tickets booking Barabati Stadium

The second T20I match between India and South Africa is almost a full-house and very few tickets are available for the match. The tickets can be booked via Paytm Insider by the fans. Fans can also go directly to the website by clicking here.

The ticket’s price ranges from Rs 700 and it goes on till Rs 7000. Fans can select the stands according to their price preference, and the tickets will be confirmed after completing the payment. If the stand is greyed out, it means tickets for this stand are currently unavailable or sold out.

After completing the payment, the fans will have to collect the physical tickets by reaching the venue. The fans must note that the physical tickets can not be collected on match day. Fans must bring their e-tickets and a valid government ID to collect the physical ticket from the box office. A physical ticket is mandatory for the fans to enter the stadium.