Tickets for IND vs SA 2022 Delhi: India vs South Africa 1st T20 tickets Arun Jaitley Stadium how to book

Tickets for IND vs SA 2022 Delhi: India vs South Africa’s T20I series will start at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on 9 June 2022.

After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League, the focus now shifts to International cricket. India will play South Africa in the 5-match T20I series starting on 9 June 2022 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru will host the rest of the matches.

Team India have rested players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah for the series. KL Rahul will lead the side in Rohit’s absence, whereas Rishabh Pant will be his deputy. Umran Khan has earned his maiden call-up to the Indian national side.

South Africa, on the other hand, have a full-strength squad. Captain Temba Bavuma has said that they won’t take the series for granted as the Indian team is quite strong even without their star players. David Miller is coming on the back of a brilliant IPL, and he would want to continue his form with the bat.

Tickets for IND vs SA 2022 Delhi

The first T20I match between India and South Africa is almost a full-house and very few tickets are available for the match. The tickets can be booked via Paytm Insider by the fans. Fans can also go directly to the website by clicking here.

After clicking the link, there is an option of selecting the stands available and the tickets can be confirmed after the completion of payment. After booking the tickets online, the fans can choose their preferred slot to pick up their physical tickets from the venue.

At the moment, only three stands for were available for booking for the fans i.e. Old Club House First Floor (Rs 6500), Hill A (Rs 10,000) and West Side Corporate Boxes (Rs 11,500). The fans will need to bring their original id cards in order to collect their ticket.