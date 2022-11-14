Ben Stokes IPL 2023 team: Does Ben Stokes have an IPL contract for next season?

England won the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 by beating Pakistan at the MCG, and Ben Stokes again proved his class in a crunch situation. At one stage, the Pakistani bowlers started dominating, but Stokes was calm at one end and scored a brilliant half-century to seal the game for England. He can get a big sum in the IPL 2023 auction.

With the IPL 2023 auction coming in December this year, a lot of teams will look to get a player like Stokes in their team for sure. Stokes missed the last IPL season to focus on red-ball cricket after England’s heavy defeat against Australia in the Ashes. Instead of IPL, he preferred to play in the County Championships.

The results were very clear, and Stokes was made the new captain of the English test team. Under his captaincy, the team did wonders. He made his return to the English white-ball squad in the T20 World Cup, and he played a match-winning knock in the final to help his team win the World Cup.

Ben Stokes IPL 2023 team

Ben Stokes is one of the biggest names in the cricketing world, and he will certainly catch a lot of eyeballs in the IPL auction. He was quite late to join the IPL bandwagon, Stokes appeared in the IPL auction for the very first time in 2017 and there was a lot of competition between the franchises to sign the English all-rounders.

Rising Pune Supergiants won the bidding battle, and they managed to sign Stokes for a whopping price of INR 14.5 crores. Stokes had a decent IPL season for Pune, where he scored 316 runs at 31.60 with the help of one century and one half-century. He had a strike-rate of 142.98 in the tournament.

In the IPL 2018 mega auction, Rajasthan Royals bought him for a price of INR 12.5 crores. Stokes played for the Royals in IPL 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. He got injured in the very first match of IPL 2021 and got ruled out of the tournament. However, Stokes never rose up for the Rajasthan Royals.

Stokes has just managed to score 920 IPL runs in 43 matches and has scalped 28 wickets with the ball. He made himself unavailable for IPL 2022 to focus on the County Championship in England and that’s why Rajasthan Royals could not retain him. If all goes well, he will be a part of the IPL 2023 auction, and a lot of teams will go after him.