IPL trade players 2023 full list: Trade window IPL 2023 deadline date

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, two of the most followed Indian Premier League franchises, have successfully executed the first trade before IPL 2023 auction.

Considering how much success pre-season IPL trade windows have achieved (as compared to other sports) despite being there for years now, it is quite refreshing to see two top teams not only making an effort but successfully closing in on a deal as well.

Australia fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has become the first player to be traded before the 16th season of the IPL. Behrendorff, who was bought by Bangalore for his base price of INR 75 lakh in the last auction, will ply his trade for Mumbai next season in what is going to be his second stint with the most successful IPL franchise.

Behrendorff, 32, had spent a couple of seasons at MI between 2018-19. Having not played an IPL match since then, Behrendorff has been warming the bench in the last two seasons at Chennai Super Kings (2021) and RCB (2022). Readers must note that the last of the left-arm pacer’s 21 white-ball matches for Australia had come during their tour of Pakistan earlier this year.

Behrendorff, who played both Western Australia vs Indians warm-up matches before the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, had last played in the format during T20 Blast 2022. Representing Middlesex, Behrendorff had dismissed 11 batters in as many matches at an average of 29.63, an economy rate of 8.32 and a strike rate of 21.3.

Behrendorff will join the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi and Arjun Tendulkar in a star-studded fast-bowling lineup assuming the franchise retains each one of them.

IPL trade players 2023 full list

1) Jason Behrendorff – Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians

It is noteworthy that all the 10 IPL teams have to submit their list of retained players by November 15. Hence, all other trades before IPL 2023 will have to be revealed in the next two days.