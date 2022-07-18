Ben Stokes IPL record: Ben Stokes best score in IPL

Ben Stokes best score in IPL: Compared to some of his star English peers, the Durham all-rounder is not very rich in experience in the IPL.

England’s hero from the ICC 2019 World Cup final at the iconic Lord’s, Ben Stokes, announced his shock retirement from the game’s 50-Over format on Monday evening, just a day after his team’s 1-2 ODI series loss post the final match at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Expressing an inability to give his teammates 100% of himself in the format, coupled with the ever pressing issue of continued sustenance in all the three formats of the game, the 31-year-old announced that England’s first ODI versus South Africa tomorrow (Tuesday), in front of his home crowd in Durham would be the last time he’d represent his country in One-Day internationals.

Having missed the entire summer last year while prioritizing his mental health, the Durham all-rounder even decided not to get himself registered for IPL 2022, citing workload management. Having bowled mere three Overs in the three recently concluded ODIs versus India as well, Stokes finally decided to bid adieu to the format, and give it his all in the Tests and the T20Is from here on.

Ben Stokes best score in IPL

As far as his Indian Premier League experience is concerned, Stokes began playing the lucrative league since its 2017 edition, with his first season for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS). He then played the next four seasons for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), while deciding to withdraw from the league’s 15th season this year.

All in all, Stokes has played a total of 43 IPL matches till date, and has scored 920 runs at an average of 25.55, with the help of two half-centuries and as many centuries. He has also scalped 28 wickets in the league at an average and economy rate of 34.78 and 8.55 respectively.

His highest/best score in the IPL came while representing RR in the year 2020, when he played a scintillating knock of 107 off mere 60 deliveries against the Mumbai Indians (MI), at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, to see his side home by 8 wickets, en route the 196-run target.