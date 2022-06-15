Ben Stokes knee injury: Ben Stokes injury update for 3rd ENG vs NZ Headingley Test

Ben Stokes knee injury: English captain Ben Stokes suffered a knee injury in the 2nd test between England and New Zealand at Nottingham.

The 2nd test between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham was one of the best tests of the recent while. England chased 299 runs in just 50 overs to complete an excellent chase. Brendon McCullum’s era has truly and officially begun in an amazing fashion.

New Zealand managed to score 284 runs in their 2nd innings and gave England a target of 299 runs on the last day. England lost their initial four wickets for 93 runs, but then Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes took the game on their own. Bairstow scored 136 runs in 92 balls, whereas Ben Stokes remained unbeaten 75 runs in 70 balls.

Ben Stokes knee injury

English captain Ben Stokes played a stupendous knock in the 2nd test against England to earn England a brilliant win, but the star all-rounder was clearly struggling with his knee throughout the innings. He was hobbling while taking runs, and it was clear that he was uncomfortable.

Ben Stokes still played some excellent shots and entertained the Nottingham crowd. He was still charging down the tracks to hit the pacers for boundaries and took his side home. Stokes struggled with his knee in the last West Indies tour as well, and he has a history of knee injuries as well.

Go on lad! What an innings! Ben Stokes hobbling about on one knee adding to the drama 😂 — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) June 14, 2022

The third test will be played at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds on 23 June 2022 i.e. after more than a week. England will play the Netherlands in a limited-overs series between the break. So, there is enough time for Ben Stokes to recover for the Headingley Test.

Ben Stokes possesses an excellent record at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds, where he has scored 348 runs in four matches with the help of two centuries and one half-century.