Ben Stokes retirement reason: Is Ben Stokes retired from ODI?

Ben Stokes retirement reason: The English all-rounder is currently playing his last ODI at the Riverside Ground.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has stepped on to the field for the last time in his ODI career today. Stokes, 31, announced retirement from the format on the eve of the ongoing first ODI against South Africa in Chester-le-Street.

Currently playing his 105th ODI, Stokes has scored 2,919 runs at an average and strike rate of 39.44 and 95.26 respectively including three centuries and 21 half-centuries. Stokes’ 74 ODI wickets have come at an economy and strike rate of 6.02 and 41.6 respectively with the help of a lone five-wicket haul.

Stokes’ career-best, 102* (109), had come in a winning effort against Australia during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston. Although in a losing cause, Stokes’ best bowling figures of 10-0-61-5 had also come against Australia but in a bilateral ODI at The Rose Bowl in 2013.

Co-incidentally, Stokes has started his final ODI as England’s 19th highest run-scorer and wicket-taker in the format.

An ODI debut against Ireland in Dublin in 2011 was the first time when Stokes had represented England. Having become a vital cog in the wheel in England’s ODI setup over the years, Stokes will be most remembered for his all-round performance during England’s inaugural 50-over World Cup victory in 2019.

Ben Stokes retirement reason

Stokes, who had pointed out not being able to give “100%” to his teammates as a reason for announcing a surprising ODI retirement yesterday, reiterated the same in a pre-match interview with Sky Sports today. Using the word “unsustainable” for modern-day cricket scheduling, Stokes admitted to not contributing in this format in a way he wanted.

“The schedule and everything that’s expected of us, for me, personally, feels unsustainable. It was after the first one-day game [against India]. It was quite clear – once you start thinking about things, you get advice from other people. This England shirt deserves 100% from whoever wears it and I didn’t like the feeling of not being able to contribute in the way I wanted,” Stokes told Sky Sports on Tuesday.

Been named England’s Test captain this summer, Stokes is hell-bent on elongating his Test career. Stokes, who revealed his aim of playing 140-150 Test matches, hoped to be happy with his decision years down the line.