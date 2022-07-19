Cricket

Ben Stokes retirement reason: Is Ben Stokes retired from ODI?

Ben Stokes retirement reason: Is Ben Stokes retired from ODI?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Charles Leclerc retweeted!!"– F1 fans go gaga over Ferrari star asking autograph from Michael Schumacher
Next Article
F1 Drivers press conference Live Telecast: When to Watch FIA Drivers' Press Conference for French Grand Prix?
Cricket Latest News
Yuvraj Singh feels that English all-rounder Ben Stokes retired too soon from ODI cricket, and he had so much fuel left in him.
“Retired too soon”: Yuvraj Singh reckons Ben Stokes had lot more ODI fuel left ahead of last ODI vs South Africa

Yuvraj Singh feels that English all-rounder Ben Stokes retired too soon from ODI cricket, and…