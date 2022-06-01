“I just want everyone to feel free under my captaincy”: Ben Stokes insists on giving freedom to every player ahead of ENG vs NZ Tests

Ben Stokes addressed a press conference ahead of the first test against New Zealand at the Lord’s Stadium in London.

In less than 24 hours, the home-cricketing summer of England is set to start at the Mecca of cricket. England will face New Zealand in the first test of the 3-match series.

This is an important series for the home team under the new duo of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. This is McCullum’s first-ever assignment as an international coach, whereas Ben Stokes has replaced Joe Root as the new captain of the side.

Ben Stokes insists on giving freedom to players

Ahead of the first test against New Zealand at the Lord’s, Ben Stokes attended a press conference where he said that he want every player to play with freedom under him. He also highlighted the fact that he is seeing this phase as a black canvas and not a reset button.

“I just want everyone to feel free under my captaincy,” Stokes said to the press.

“Obviously there has been talk around the word ‘reset’, which is something I don’t particularly like. I just see this as a complete and utter blank canvas for this Test team going forward.”

Ben Stokes highlighted the fact that the experience of him along with Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jonny Bairstow will be beneficial for the young guys.

Durham’s pacer Matty Potts is making his debut in the first test, and being from Durham himself, Stokes said that Potts has done really well for the side, and he has always been the wicket-taker.

“Obviously he’s a Durham lad – there’s no bias there,” Stokes said.

“I’ve got to know him over the years at Durham, and he has been outstanding in the games I have played, and even before that – he has been the guy that Scott Borthwick [their captain] has turned to to take the wickets.”