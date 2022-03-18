“Ben Stokes thrives on it”: Barmy Army cheers Ben Stokes as England dominate Day 2 of Barbados Test vs West Indies

Barmy Army cheers Ben Stokes: England cricket supporters club was once again seen in action at the Kensington Oval last night.

England Test vice-captain Ben Stokes (120) allured limelight during the second day of the second Test against West Indies in Barbados on the back of scoring a stroke-filled 11th Test century.

In what was his third Test century against West Indies, it was first in West Indies and fifth away from home and at No. 5. While Stokes’ strike rate of 93.75 eased England’s job of scoring a 500+ first innings total, it also saw Stokes becoming the 23rd English batter to score 5,000 Test runs and jumping three spots in the list of most sixes in Test career.

Stokes, who bowled just three overs on Day 2, conceded three runs without picking a wicket. However, his batting effort was enough for England’s loyal cricket supporters club Barmy Army to cheer him in the evening session.

Barmy Army’s frequent chants throughout the day played a vital role in creating an electrifying atmosphere at the Kensington Oval on a day when England dominated for a large part.

Having completed a 25th Test century on Day 1, England captain Joe Root (153) crossed the 150-run mark for the 12th time in his Test career. Wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes (33) and all-rounder Chris Woakes (41) also contributed effectively to add to England’s advantage in the first innings.

Barmy Army cheers Ben Stokes as England dominate Day 2

Despite losing an early wicket in the form of John Campbell (4), West Indies fought hard for most of the third session to ensure that they don’t lose another wicket. Still a mammoth 436 runs behind England’s first innings total of 507/9 dec., the host will have to bat exceedingly well to not hand a major advantage to the visitors on Day 3.