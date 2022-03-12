Joe Root Test centuries: Full list of Joe Root centuries in Test cricket

Joe Root Test centuries list: The English Test captain has scored a Test century after more than six months.

During the fifth day of the first Test of the ongoing England’s tour of West Indies in North Sound, England captain Joe Root has scored his 24th Test century to put his team in a strong position.

Root, who had decided to promote himself to No. 3 from this tour, has reached the 100-run mark for the third time at this batting number. Readers must note that this is Root’s fourth Test century against West Indies, third in West Indies and 10th away from home.

Root, who has surpassed former batter Kevin Pietersen (23) in the list of most Test centuries for England, is only behind former captain Alastair Cook (33). In what is his 13th Test century as England captain, Root now has most Test centuries for an English captain.

Resuming from his overnight score of 84*, Root scored the remaining runs in singles and doubles. It was on the second delivery of the 75th over that Root ran a single off West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph to score a Test century after more than six months.

England, who have started to lose wickets in a bid to accelerate on a Day 5 pitch, have also lost Root in the process. The 31-year old player returned to the pavilion after scoring 109 (204) with the help of six fours after Joseph beat his defence at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

Root, who shared a 199-run partnership for the second wicket alongside opening batter Zac Crawley (121), will now be looking to time declaration perfectly to put on display an intriguing finish to this Test.

That’s Joe Root’s 24th Test ton. He moves clear of Kevin Pietersen, into second on England’s all-time Test century-makers. Only Alastair Cook (33) ahead. This has been one of he simpler ones, it’s fair to say. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) March 12, 2022