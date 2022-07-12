Best bowling figures in ODI for India: Best ODI bowling figures by Indian bowlers

Best bowling figures in ODI for India: A seasoned campaigner has picked the third-best ODI bowling figures among Indian bowlers.

During the first ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of England at The Oval, Indian fast bowlers joined hands to register only the second instance of fast bowlers picking all 10 wickets in an innings in this format.

Specialist pacers in Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami (7-0-31-3) and Prasidh Krishna (5-0-26-1) needed only 19.2 overs between them to bundle out England for 110 in 25.2 overs. In what is England’s joint 11th lowest ODI score, it is their lowest against India and second lowest at this venue.

Pick of the trio, Bumrah’s second ODI five-wicket haul witnessed him picking career-best bowling figures of 7.2-3-19-6. 25th best bowling figures in the history of ODIs, it is the third-best among Indian bowlers.

Sharing the new ball with Shami, Bumrah picked a couple of wickets in his first over itself only to follow it with another wicket in his third over. A first spell reading 5-2-9-4 comprised of wickets of Jason Roy (0), Joe Root (0), Jonny Bairstow (7) and Liam Livingstone (0).

Brought back into the attack for a second spell by captain Rohit Sharma in the 22nd over, Bumrah conceded a couple of boundaries in his sixth over. However, the right-arm bowler picked a wicket each in his next two overs to bundle out the opposition right after the halfway mark.

Best bowling figures in ODI for India

Bowler Overs Maidens Runs Wickets Opposition Venue Year Stuart Binny 4.4 2 4 6 Bangladesh Shere Bangla National Stadium 2014 Anil Kumble 6.1 2 12 6 West Indies Eden Gardens 1993 Jasprit Bumrah 7.2 3 19 6 England The Oval 2022 Ashish Nehra 10 2 23 6 England Kingsmead 2003 Kuldeep Yadav 10 0 25 6 England Trent Bridge 2018

In addition to these five bowlers, Indian bowlers namely Murali Kartik, Ajit Agarkar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Amit Mishra and S. Sreesanth have also picked six wickets in an ODI innings. 11th highest ODI wicket-taker for India, Nehra is the only Indian bowler to pick six wickets in an ODI innings twice.