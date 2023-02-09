BGT Live Telecast channel in India: IND vs AUS live streaming OTT platform free channels list

The most awaited India vs Australia Test series is finally starting in Nagpur, where the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first. There have been a lot of talks about the pitch here where it has been made to target the left-handed batters of the Australian team.

Australia last visited India in 2017, where they gave a tough fight to the Indian team, and they will be looking to do the same in this series as well. The injuries to Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have been a major blow for the Australian side, but they still have great options available.

Team India’s performance in their home conditions is absolutely commendable, and they are the favourites to win this series. Ravindra Jadeja is back, and he will partner with the duo of R Ashwin and Axar Patel. A win in this series can seal a World Test Championship’s final spot for the Indian team.

BGT Live Telecast channel in India

Star Sports Network is the host broadcaster of the Indian home international season, and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 will also be broadcasted on Star Sports only around their different TV channels. The series will be available to watch in multiple languages as well, and there are separate commentary panels for the same. DD Sports will also broadcast the match on DD Free Dish.

Digitally, the match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV. The match can be watched both on Hotstar’s website and app. After reaching the app or website, the viewers can choose the match in the sports section, and they can toggle to different languages as well from the same window.

It must be noted that watching the match live digitally on Disney+ Hotstar is not free, and the users will have to buy one of their paid packages in order to watch the match live on OTT. There is no official way to watch the match live on Hotstar for free.

Is IND vs AUS live streaming Jio TV?

Jio TV is also broadcasting the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, and it can be watched for free on the platform.