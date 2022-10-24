AUS vs SL T20 head to head records: Australia vs Sri Lanka head to head in T20 history

AUS vs SL T20 head to head records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for AUS vs SL T20 World Cup match.

The 19th match of the ongoing eighth edition of ICC T20 World Cup will be played between Australia and Sri Lanka in Perth tomorrow making it the ninth T20I of the year between them.

In a surprising turn of events although in the early stages, Australia are reeling at the bottom of the points table in Group 1 after each team has played a match each. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are at the second spot behind New Zealand after defeating Ireland in Hobart yesterday.

Australia, who will be in serious trouble if they lose their second consecutive match, would want to bank on their superior head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in the past. Having dominated across facets over the years, the odds are surely in the hosts’ favour.

Sri Lanka, who’ve won two out of their last five T20Is against Australia, had emerged as the winner in the last Australia-Sri Lanka T20I as well. Last of a three-match series in Pallekele, Sri Lanka had sealed a 177-run chase on the back of captain Dasun Shanaka scoring a match-winning 54* (25) at a strike rate of 216.

AUS vs SL T20 head to head records

Total number of matches played: 25

Matches won by AUS: 15

Matches won by SL: 10

Matches played in Australia: 14 (AUS 8, SL 6)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 4 (AUS 3, SL 1)

AUS average score against SL: 155

SL average score against AUS: 143

Most runs for AUS: 642 (David Warner)

Most runs for SL: 257 (Pathum Nissanka)

Most wickets for AUS: 21 (Adam Zampa)

Most wickets for SL: 12 (Wanindu Hasaranga)

Most catches for AUS: 9 (Aaron Finch and David Warner)

Most catches for SL: 3 (Kusal Mendis)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).