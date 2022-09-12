Cricket

“Truly Deserving”: Shikhar Dhawan congratulates Sri Lanka and calls them the deserving champions of Asia Cup 2022

Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan has applauded the Sri Lankan team and called them the deserving champions of the Asia Cup 2022.
Rishikesh Sharma

Australian head coach has talked about naming the new ODI captain and opening partner of David Warner after Aaron Finch's ODI retirement.
“We have got a little bit of time”: Andrew McDonald opens up on David Warner’s opening partner after Aaron Finch’s ODI retirement

