“Truly Deserving”: Shikhar Dhawan congratulates Sri Lanka and calls them the deserving champions of Asia Cup 2022

Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan has applauded the Sri Lankan team and called them the deserving champions of the Asia Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs in the final of Asia Cup 2022 to clinch the prestigious title. This is Sri Lanka’s 6th Asia Cup, and they are the 2nd most successful team of the tournament after India.

Tosses have played a big part in the tournament, but the Lankans won the game despite losing the toss. At one stage, they were 59-5, but Wanindu Hasranaga and Bhanuka Rajapaksa turned the tide for Sri Lanka. Hasaranga scored 36 runs in 21 balls, whereas Rajapaksa smashed 71 runs in 45 balls. Courtesy of these two, Sri Lanka managed to score 170 runs.

Chasing the target of 171, Pakistan lost Babar Azam early yet again. Mohammad Rizwan scored a half-century, but he was very slow in the process. In the end, Pakistan managed to score just 147 runs and lost the match. Bhanuka Rajapaksa won Man of the Match, whereas Wanindu Hasaranga won Man of the Series.

Shikhar Dhawan congratulates Sri Lanka on winning Asia Cup 2022

Indian opener Shikar Dhawan has congratulated the Sri Lankan team on winning the Asia Cup 2022 trophy. He has called them the deserving champions as the Sri Lankan side won the tournament despite losing their first league match easily against Afghanistan.

Congratulations Team Sri Lanka for winning #AsiaCup2022 😍🏆 Well played 👏🏻 Truly deserving #SLvsPak,” Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

The Sri Lankan side has been getting accolades from all over the world as none predicted them to win the tournament. There was a poll done by the broadcaster about the winning chances of the teams, and Sri Lanka got 0% votes. The tournament was due to be played in Sri Lanka only, but it got shifted to UAE because of the political situation in Sri Lanka.

The last Asia Cup 2018 was won by India, and Shikhar Dhawan played a huge part in the tournament. He was the highest run-scorer of Asia Cup 2018 with 342 runs under his belt at 68.40. Dhawan was not included this year as the tournament was played in T20 format.