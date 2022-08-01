Hundred fixtures 2022: The Hundred 2022 schedule and fixtures list

Hundred Fixtures 2022: The SportsRush brings you the list of full fixtures for the upcoming Hundred tournament in the UK.

The Hundred Cricket’s first season was a huge success, and the 2nd season to just around the corner. The Men’s competition is set to start from 3 August 2022, whereas the Women’s competition will be starting from 11 August 2022. This tournament has its own set of rules, which makes it an interesting tournament to watch out for.

Southern Brave won the tournament last year by beating Birmingham Phoenix in the final. Liam Livingstone was the highest run-scorer of the last season with 348 runs, whereas Adam Milne, Merchant de Lange, Rashid Khan and Adil Rashid were the highest wicket-takers with 12 wickets each.

Liam Livingstone has just put on one of the best all-round white-ball performances you’ll see to take Birmingham Phoenix to The Hundred – men’s final 💪#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/uqXhNDtHg6 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) August 17, 2021

Hundred fixtures 2022

August 3: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire at The Rose Bowl, Southampton (11:30 PM)

August 4: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit at The Kennington Oval, London (11:00 PM)

August 5: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers at Old Trafford, Manchester (11:00 PM)

August 6: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix at Trent Bridge, Nottingham (7::00 PM)

August 7: Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (6:30 PM)

August 8: London Spirit vs Manchester Originals at The Lord’s, London (11:00 PM)

August 9: Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets at Headingley, Leeds (11:00 PM)

August 10: Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave at Edgbaston, Birmingham (11:00 PM)

August 11: Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers at The Kennington Oval, London (7:30 PM)

August 12: Southern Brave vs London Spirit at The Rose Bowl, Southampton (11:00 PM)

August 13: Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets at Old Trafford, Manchester (7:00 PM)

August 13: Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (10:30 PM)

August 14: Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit at Headingley, Leeds (7:00 PM)

August 14: Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave at The Kennington Oval, London (10:30 PM)

August 15: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets at Edgbaston, Birmingham (11:00 PM)

August 16: Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire at Old Trafford, Manchester (11:00 PM)

August 17: Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles at Trent Bridge, Nottingham (11:30 PM)

August 18: Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals at The Rose Bowl, Southampton (11:30 PM)

August 19: Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers at Edgbaston, Birmingham (11:30 PM)

August 20: Trent Rockets vs London Spirit at Trent Bridge, Nottingham (11:30 PM)

August 21: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals at Headingley, Leeds (11:30 PM)

August 22: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (11:00 PM)

August 23: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix at The Kennington Oval, London (11:00 PM)

August 24: London Spirit vs Welsh Fire at the Lord’s, London (11:00 PM)

August 25: Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets at the Rose Bowl, Southampton (11:30 PM)

August 26: Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (11:30 PM)

August 27: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles at the Lord’s, London (11:30 PM)

August 28: Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals at Edgbaston, Birmingham (11:30 PM)

August 29:Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire at Trent Bridge, Nottingham (11:30 PM)

August 30: London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix at the Lord’s, London (11:00 PM)

August 31: Northern Superchargers vs Northern Brave at Headingley, Leeds (7:30 PM)

August 31: Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles at Old Trafford, Manchester (11:00 PM)

September 2: Eliminator

September 3: Final