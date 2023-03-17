“Bhai jaan, aap kisi ko bolna mat”: Virender Sehwag recalls how Shoaib Akhtar was frightened after failed attempt to lift Sachin Tendulkar

Former India batter Virender Sehwag and former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar had a great rivalry on the field. However, off the field, both of them are still good friends. In a recent interview, Sehwag revealed how embarrassed and frightened Akhtar was after dropping Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar once.

Talking with Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Sehwag said that Akhtar was so aggressive that he used to grab the players when angry. He also revealed that Akhtar was so strong that the players used to talk to him at a distance. Being a pacer, Akhtar’s aggressive attitude was visible on the field as well.

On his friendship with Akhtar, Sehwag revealed that Akhtar is a great guy off camera, but gets a little excited in front of it. He also said that both players help each other to earn money as well. According to Sehwag, due to their brilliant camaradrie, the organizers or broadcasters often want them together for shows.

Virender Sehwag recalls how Shoaib Akhtar was frightened after failed attempt to lift Sachin Tendulkar

During the same interview, Sehwag recalled a funny incident when Akhtar made a failed attempt to lift Tendulkar and dropped him. At a party in Lucknow, Akhtar tried to lift the legendary batter without realizing his weight. Akhtar just could not handle Tendulkar’s weight and both of them crashed on the ground.

“Once at a party in Lucknow, Akhtar tried to lift Sachin Tendulkar, and Tendulkar is heavy, around 100 kg may be, it is not like anybody can come and pick him up. Akhtar tried and when he couldn’t, he just pulled him up and both fell on the ground. You are out now, your career is over. You have dropped our top player,” Virender Sehwag said while talking on The Ranveer Show.

Sehwag then revealed that Akhtar was so frightened that he was following Tendulkar to request him to not spread this news outside as Tendulkar was the star player of the Indian cricket team.

“Wo Sachin ke piche piche bol ra tha, ji Bhaijan, aap kisi ko bolna mat [He was following Sachin and was asking him to not tell anyone]. Aaj bhi jab mai aur bhaji isko yaad karte hai toh haste hai [When I and Sachin meet, we laugh on this incident till date],” Sehwag added.

Virender Sehwag vs Shoaib Akhtar head to head record

Sehwag faced Akhtar in 18 innings across all formats. He managed to score 241 runs with the help of 34 fours and three sixes. Akhtar managed to dismiss four times in the process.