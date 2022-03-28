“Bhai ko halke mein maat lena”: Mohammed Kaif all praises for ‘Most underrated pacer’ Mohammed Shami as he runs through LGS top-order

Mohammed Shami spell: The Indian fast bowler made the most of bowling with a new ball at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

During the fourth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Gujarat Titans fast bowler Mohammed Shami made early inroads into Lucknow Super Giants’ batting lineup.

Opening the bowling in their debut match, all Shami needed to pick a wicket was his first ball. Bowling to opposition captain Lokesh Rahul (0), Shami bowled an absolute peach of a delivery to the right-hand batter.

A delivery which appeared to be coming into the batter initially, it left him after pitching as a clueless Rahul edged the ball to Gujarat wicket-keeper Matthew Wade. Readers must note that it was on Wade’s insistence that captain Hardik Pandya decided to challenger the umpire’s decision which worked in their favour.

In his second over, Shami went through Quinton de Kock’s (7) defense to put on display another jaffa. In no position to play a defensive stroke, de Kock had to walk back to the pavilion for a single-digit score.

Pandya’s decision to persist with Shami for a third over reaped fruits for Titans as the latter bowled Manish Pandey (6) to make him look oblivious in the middle.

Shami’s bowling figures of 3-0-10-3 invited affirmative reactions across social media platforms for all the right reasons. Having reduced Super Giants to 29/4 in the fifth over, Shami registered a potentially match-winning performance tonight.

Twitter reactions on Mohammed Shami:

Mohammad Shami is easily the world’s most underrated pacer. Bhai ko halke mein maat lena.. #puregold @MdShami11 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 28, 2022

There are not many in World Cricket who uses new ball better than Mohammed shami! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 28, 2022

Who wants to be a bowler, we were saying. I do says Shami. Still drooling — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 28, 2022

