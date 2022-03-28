Cricket

“Bhai ko halke mein maat lena”: Mohammed Kaif all praises for ‘Most underrated pacer’ Mohammed Shami as he runs through LGS top-order

"Bhai ko halke mein maat lena": Mohammed Kaif all praises for 'Most underrated pacer' Mohammed Shami as he runs through LGS top-order
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Shubman Gill catch reminds me of the one Kapil Dev took in 1983 final": Twitterati compares Shubman Gill catch vs Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 to Kapil Dev's
Next Article
EMEA Champions FPX cannot attend VCT Master's due to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis; Team Liquid invited to take their place
Cricket Latest News
"Bhai ko halke mein maat lena": Mohammed Kaif all praises for 'Most underrated pacer' Mohammed Shami as he runs through LGS top-order
“Bhai ko halke mein maat lena”: Mohammed Kaif all praises for ‘Most underrated pacer’ Mohammed Shami as he runs through LGS top-order

Mohammed Shami spell: The Indian fast bowler made the most of bowling with a new…