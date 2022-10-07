“Big one, the upper decker”: Tim David muscles Obed McCoy for 110-metre six in 2nd T20I at Gabba

Australian batter Tim David was in smashing form in the 2nd T20I against West Indies at the Gabba stadium in Brisbane.

In the ongoing 2nd T20I between Australia and West Indies at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australian batter Tim David again proved why he has been selected in the Australian team for the T20 World Cup despite not playing many international games for Australia at the international level.

West Indies opted to bowl, and they got the wicket of Cameron Green early on. Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell also failed to impress. David Warner was in great form, and he held one end strong where he scored 75 runs in 41 balls at a strike-rate of 182.93.

Tim David took charge in the lower order, and he was at his very best. David scored 42 runs in just 20 balls at an excellent S/R of 210. He smashed 3 sixes and 4 boundaries in the process, and Australia managed to score 178-7 in the 1st innings.

Tim David muscles Obed McCoy in Brisbane T20I

Tim David was again at his very best in the 2nd T20I at Brisbane, and he was in a mood to smash the bowlers. Obed McCoy was bowling the 17th over, and David decided to punish him. He smashed 20 runs on the first four balls of the over. However, he got out on the 5th ball.

On the 3rd ball of the over, David muscled McCoy for a 110-metre maximum. McCoy bowled a slower bowl at length, and David was quick in reading it, and he muscled it over the midwicket boundary for a maximum. The ball bounced back from the upper tier of the Gabba.

“It’s gone, big one, the upper decker from Tim David and it bounces back. That’s like a baseball shot,” Commentators said on air.

David recently made his debut for Australia in the T20I series against India, and he has been selected in the World Cup squad based on his performances in the T20 Leagues around the world. In such a short span, it is almost confirmed that David will be a part of the Australian playing eleven in the World Cup.