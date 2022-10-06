Lucknow Cricket Stadium boundary length: What is Ekana Cricket Stadium ground size and boundary dimension?

Lucknow Cricket Stadium boundary length: The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is set to host its first ODI since November 2019.

India’s Southpaw opener batter Shikhar Dhawan will yet again lead the Indian Cricket team during the three-match ODI series versus South Africa, first of which will commence in just a few hours from now at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

A second-string team India squad, despite ample experience in terms of matches against quality international cricketers, will have a total of six uncapped players – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, and Mukesh Kumar.

The likes of Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj, and Shreyas Iyer, are the only three players from the recently concluded T20I series, who are also part of the ODI squad.

Also, none of the players from the 15-selected men for the imminent T20 World Cup in Australia, have been picked to feature in the ODI-leg.

As for South Africa, who are eyeing on crucial Super League points with the next year’s ODI world cup direct qualification in sight, will almost field the similar side which took part in the T20I series as well. Only the likes of Tristan Stubbs and Rilee Rossouw have made way for Andile Phehlukwayo and Janneman Malan in the squad.

Lucknow Cricket Stadium boundary length

The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is the third-largest stadium in India and the sixth-largest in the entire world, with relatively bigger boundary size as well when compared to majority of venues in the country.

In fact the stadium has the longest straight boundaries than all the other stadiums in India.

The square and straight boundary lengths are at a distance of over 70 yards from the centre pitch, with the straight boundaries measuring over 75 yards.

Batters will have to work hard to pile on runs at this venue, and lofty shots clearing the infield might not race away towards the fence, as is the case with majority venues in India.