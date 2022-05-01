D Conway IPL stats: Why is Shivam Dube not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings?

Why is Shivam Dube not playing: Shivam Dube and DJ Bravo have been left out in Chennai Super Kings’ playing eleven against SRH.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are up against Chennai Super Kings in the 46th league game of the Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in Pune. MS Dhoni is back leading the Chennai Super Kings in this game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game, where the SRH announced an unchanged lineup. Chennai Super Kings made a couple of changes to their eleven.

Why is Shivam Dube not playing

MS Dhoni confirmed at the toss that Chennai Super Kings have made a couple of changes to their playing eleven. Shivam Dube and DJ Bravo have been replaced by Devon Conway and Simarjeet Singh.

“We have a couple of changes. Bravo and Dube are out. Devon and Simarjeet Singh are in,” MS Dhoni said at the toss.

Shivam Dube has played some important knocks for the Chennai Super Kings this season. Dube has scored 247 runs this season at an average of 35.28, whereas his strike-rate has been a staggering 159.35. He has smashed a couple of half-centuries in the tournament so far.

It is also interesting that Shivam Dube is the highest run-scorer of the Chennai Super Kings this season. There are no reports of any kind of injury, so the reason behind dropping Shivam Dube is not clear yet. DJ Bravo, who is the highest wicket-taker of the side this season is missing the game due to an injury.

New Zealand’s opener Devon Conway is back in the mix, and he is set to take his place at the top order along with Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Chennai Super Kings bought Devon Conway for a price of INR 1 crores in the auction. Conway has just played one IPL game, where he scored three runs.

Devon Conway has some impressive numbers under his belt in the T20 format. Conway has scored 602 T20I runs at an average of 50.16, courtesy of four half-centuries. In overall T20s, Conway has scored 3768 T20 runs at 43.31, courtesy of two centuries and 28 half-centuries.