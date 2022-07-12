Biggest ODI wins by wickets: India biggest win in ODI by wickets

Biggest ODI wins by wickets: The Indian cricket team has defeated England comprehensively at The Oval today.

India, first-ever ODI team to win a match by 10 wickets 47 years ago, have managed to replicate the feat for the sixth time to gain a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series of their tour of England.

A seventh ODI victory by 10 wickets has come on the back of captain Rohit Sharma (76*) and veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan (31*) joining hands for a match-winning 114-run opening stand at The Oval.

Not giving the English bowlers any chance of picking a wicket barring one to their fielders on the first ball itself, Sharma and Dhawan batted with assurance and confidence to win the match in the 20th over on Tuesday.

While Sharma hit seven fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 131.03 in his 45th ODI half-century, Dhawan hit four fours at a strike rate of 57.40 in not the most fluent of innings for him. Playing an ODI after five months, a target as low as this was perhaps an apt way for Dhawan to find his rhythm.

A victory as comprehensive as this wouldn’t have been possible had it not been for fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah registering career-best bowling figures. Third-best ODI bowling figures for an Indian bowler, Bumrah was phenomenal with the new ball to pick figures of 7.2-3-19-6.

Biggest ODI wins by wickets

While a victory (by wickets) can’t be bigger than 10 wickets in cricket, this is the 56th instance of a team winning an ODI by 10 wickets. As far as India are concerned, they have won an ODI by 10 wickets for seventh time.

In what is their first 10-wicket ODI win against England, it is their second in this country. England, on the other hand, have lost a match by 10 wickets for the sixth time.

India biggest win in ODI by wickets