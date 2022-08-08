Biggest win in T20 India: India T20 biggest win by runs full list

Biggest win in T20 India: India defeated West Indies comprehensively across departments in the fifth T20I last night.

Batter Shreyas Iyer, all-rounder Axar Patel and spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi joined hands to power India to a massive 88-run victory in the recently concluded fifth T20I against West Indies in Lauderhill last night.

India, who had already bagged the series after winning the fourth T20I at the same venue on Saturday, registered their 17th T20I victory against West Indies to win a fifth consecutive series victory against them.

Leading India for the third time, stand-in captain Hardik Pandya extended his winning streak as captain after India bundled out West Indies for 100 in 15.4 overs whilst defending a 189-run target. It was a second consecutive instance when the hosts couldn’t even manage to play for a total of 20 overs in a run-chase.

“Very special to get a chance to lead your country. And getting that chance and getting that victory means a lot to me as captain and an individual,” Pandya told ESPN Caribbean during the post-match presentation ceremony at the Central Broward Park Stadium Turf Ground on Sunday.

“This is the new India how they are playing. They are expressing themselves well, and when you have freedom you get more dangerous. Credit to management and whole group to make that environment.”

Biggest win in T20 India

Margin Target Opposition Ground Year 143 runs 214 Ireland Dublin 2019 93 runs 181 Sri Lanka Cuttack 2017 90 runs 171 England Colombo (RPS) 2012 88 runs 261 Sri Lanka Indore 2017 88 runs 189 West Indies Lauderhill 2022

What a lovely series win 🇮🇳

Well done to this wonderful team 👏🏾🔝 pic.twitter.com/v4EsPHlBvQ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 7, 2022

In what was the joint 49th biggest victory in the history of T20Is, it was India’s joint fourth-biggest win in this format, third-biggest away from home, biggest against West Indies and in America.