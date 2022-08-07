IND vs WI T20 Man of the Series: Who won IND vs WI Man of the Series in T20I series?

IND vs WI T20 Man of the Series: A rookie Indian pacer has been awarded the Player of the Series in a five-match T20I series.

A massive 88-run victory in the fifth T20I against West Indies has propelled India to a 4-1 series victory. India’s joint fourth-biggest T20I win (by runs) and biggest against West Indies has resulted in them registering a fifth consecutive T20I series victory against this opposition.

Chasing a 189-run target, all West Indies could manage in a disappointing batting performance was 100/10 in 15.4 overs. Losing all their 10 wickets against spinners, the hosts remained pretty much clueless throughout the second innings. An overall dismal effort also nullified the impact cause by batter Shimron Hetmyer scoring 56 (35) with the help of five fours and four sixes.

Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 2.4-0-16-4. Apart from Bishnoi, left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel managed to pick three wickets and bowl a maiden over each at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium tonight. Patel, who ran through the West Indian top-order, won his third T20I match award.

Who won IND vs WI T20 Man of the Series?

Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh remained wicket-less in this match but was awarded the Player of the Series for picking seven wickets in five matches at an average of 16.14, an economy rate of 6.58 and a strike rate of 14.7.

In what was only his second international series, Arshdeep ended the same as its third-highest wicket-taker. Despite not being the highest wicket-taker, the 23-year old was exceptional at bowling during the death overs. In spite of his inexperience at this level, Arshdeep managed to remain calm and composed in tense situation to not give away runs throughout the series.

And how good Arshdeep singh has been at such a early stage of his career? Impressed with his attitude.kid gotta big heart. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 7, 2022

“Feels really good. As Rahul [Dravid] Sir says, we are a process-based team. We are just looking to do the process properly, not thinking too much about the results and that’s what is helping me in my bowling. It’s about being adaptable [as a bowler] and a lot of credit goes to the team management for giving me clarity,” Arshdeep told ESPN Caribbean during the post-match presentation ceremony.