BMS Pune tickets: Which is IPL ticket reservation site for MCA International stadium 2022 IPL tickets?

BMS Pune tickets: The fans in Pune can book their Indian Premier League 2022 seats at MCA Stadium via Bookmyshow.

The IPL 2022 is set to start from 26 March 2022, whereas the final will be played on 29 May 2022. Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first game of the season. Mumbai and Pune will host the entire 70 league games of IPL 2022.

Pune’s MCA Stadium will host 15 games this season, and it is interesting that no afternoon games will be played at the venue. Pune acted as the home ground of Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2018 and Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in IPL 2015.

Pune Warriors (IPL 2012 & IPL 2013) and Rising Pune Supergiants (IPL 2016 and IPL 2017) have been the two home franchises of Pune till now. Pune’s MCA Stadium hosted the three-game ODI series between India and England last year.

BMS Pune tickets

Pune’s MCA Stadium will host its first game on 29 March 2022 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. The fans in Pune can book their tickets via Bookmyshow. The last game at Pune will be played on 14 May 2022 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

To book tickets, open the Bookmyshow app or website, select your city Pune, enter the sports section and click on IPL 2022 tickets. You can find all the games of Pune there. The tickets in Pune start from Rs 1000 INR onwards.

To book the tickets directly you can click here.

It is now confirmed that 25% of the crowds will be allowed in the stadiums for IPL 2022. The number of Covid cases have declined significantly in the state of Maharashtra and that’s why 25% capacity has been allowed. It is mandatory for the spectators to be double vaccinated in order to attend the games.