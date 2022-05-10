IPL final tickets: IPL 2022 final match tickets booking start date

IPL final tickets: Ahmedabad and Kolkata will host the playoffs stages of the Indian Premier League 2022 from 24 May 2022.

Indian Premier League 2022 is running fast towards its playoff stages. Mumbai Indians is the only team that is officially out of the tournament, and the other seven teams are fighting for those four spots.

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have won eight games each, and it is almost confirmed that they will qualify for the playoff stages. Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore can also qualify with one more victory. These four have been the best teams in the tournament.

Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are also in the race for the top-4 spots. However, it is very difficult for Chennai and Kolkata, but there are some permutations and combinations left for them.

IPL final tickets

The league stages of the IPL are being played at four stadiums across Mumbai and Pune, but the playoffs will be played at fresh venues and pitches. Kolkata’s Eden Gardens and Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium are chosen to host the playoffs of IPL 2022. The top-4 teams of the league stages will qualify for the playoffs.

The Qualifier-1 and Eliminator matches will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on 24 May and 25 May, respectively. On the other hand, Qualifier-2 and Final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 27 May and 29 May, respectively. BCCI have already confirmed that 100% of the crowds will be allowed in the stadiums.



The ticket booking for the IPL playoffs has not started on any platform. Bookmyshow is the official ticketing partner of IPL 2022, and it is confirmed that the tickets for the playoffs will be available there only. With just 14 days to go for the playoffs, the tickets are expected to come sooner rather than later on the platform.