IPLt20.com tickets: Bookmyshow IPL tickets 2022 available date

Bookmyshow IPL tickets: It is now confirmed that the Indian Premier League 2022 tickets will be available on Bookmyshow.

The IPL 2022 is set to start from 26 March 2022, whereas the final will be played on 29 May 2022. Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first game of the season. It is a usual trend of playing the last year’s finalists on the first day of the season.

It is now confirmed that the IPL 2022 will be played in India only. BCCI has made it official that the league games will be played in Mumbai and Pune. The venue of the playoffs is not decided yet. A total of 70 league games will be played this season. There will be two groups of five teams each.

The groups are also announced by the BCCI, and it is based on the number of championships won and finals played by the side. Mumbai, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Lucknow, and Delhi are in Group A, whereas Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Punjab, and Gujarat are in Group B.

A team will play its group members and one of the teams from the other group twice, whereas they will play one game each against the other four teams. So, a team will play 14 leagues games before the playoffs. The top-4 team overall will qualify for the playoffs.

To check the full schedule of IPL 2022, click here.

Bookmyshow IPL tickets

It is now confirmed that 25% of the crowds will be allowed in the stadiums for IPL 2022. The number of Covid cases have declined significantly in the state of Maharashtra and that’s why 25% capacity has been allowed. It is mandatory for the spectators to be double vaccinated in order to attend the games.

Bookmyshow has confirmed that the tickets will be available on their platform. “Ab match dekho, bina buffering!,” Bookmyshow tweeted.

It is expected that the ticket booking will start soon on Bookmyshow. We will update you with the platform and detailed steps involved in booking tickets once the process starts.