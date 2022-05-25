Bookmyshow IPL tickets 2022 Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium IPL final ticket price list

Bookmyshow IPL tickets 2022 Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host Qualifier-2 and Final match of IPL 2022.

The Indian Premier League has reached its business end, and the winner of the tournament will be crowned after just three more matches. Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals to become the first team to qualify for IPL 2022 final.

For a bonus, Gujarat Titans will play their first match at the home venue in Ahmedabad, and it will be the final of the tournament. The crowd of Ahmedabad will cheer for their home team in the final. It will be for the first that a 100% capacity crowd will be allowed at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the Qualifier-2 and Final match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Narendra Modi Stadium is the biggest stadium in the world with a capacity of around 1,32,000 people.

The tickets for both Qualifier-2 and Final matches are available on the Bookmyshow website and application. The final match on 29 May 2022 is almost sold out and just a few tickets are available on the platform, whereas there are quite a few tickets left for the Qualifier-2 match.

It is interesting to note that one user can book a maximum of 10 tickets for the Qualifier-2 match, whereas the maximum number of tickets per user for the final match is 4. The ticket price of Qualifier-2 ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000, whereas it ranges from Rs 800 to Rs 14000 for the final.

Melbourne Cricket Ground used to be the biggest stadium in the world with a capacity of around 1,00,000, but Narendra Modi Stadium broke that record. Formerly known as Motera, the stadium went into renovation in 2015. Before the renovation, the capacity of the ground was just 49,000.