Boxing Day Test 2021: 80,000 people tipped to attend Ashes 2021 game between Australia vs England at MCG

Boxing Day Test 2021: Melbourne Cricket Ground is set to host the mega Ashes test this year, and there can be 80,000 people at the venue.

The Ashes 2021 is set to start in December, with Gabba hosting the first test. Australia currently holds the urn and even a level series will allow them to retain it. There have been a lot of concerns regarding the Ashes 2021, but now it has been given the green light.

The Boxing Day test is hosted by the MCG on 26th December every year, and this is regarded as the biggest test. We have seen some huge numbers in the Boxing Day tests over the years. Day one of the Ashes Boxing Day test has crossed 90,000 twice in the last 15 years. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has certainly impacted the presence of crowds in the stadiums.

Last year, the Australia vs India boxing-day test was capped at just 30,000 people per day.

Last year, the Australia vs India boxing-day test was capped at just 30,000 people per day. After successfully hosting the final AUS v IND T20I in front of a near-capacity SCG crowd, the capacity for the Boxing Day Test has been increased to 30,000 per day.

Boxing Day test 2021: The Ashes

Since the pandemic, the biggest crowd at the G has been 78,113 people for the AFL game last April. Before that, the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup final had 86,174 people watching the game at the MCG.

This time last year, the MCG was hosting the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final. The Final saw 86,174 people fill the stands to record the second highest attendance for a women's sporting fixture worldwide.

Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews has informed that getting over 80,000 people on the Boxing Day Test is on the roadmap. The increased pace of vaccination has allowed the government to think about the same.

“I want to see 80,000 plus people at the Boxing Day test on day one, that’s what I want to see,” Mr. Andrews said.”

“We are determined to deliver that. It won’t be easy. I think selling the tickets will be pretty easy. But we are very confident.”

“In the event that capacities are reduced due to government restrictions associated with the pandemic, we of course guarantee fans full refunds.”

In June 2021, Cricket Australia announced that the Ashes venues will be sold at full capacity. However, the current situation in Australia is not perfect, and there are travel restrictions around the country.