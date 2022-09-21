Ashes tickets 2023: When do Ashes tickets go on sale?

Ashes tickets 2023: A total of 12 international matches will be played across Men’s and Women’s Ashes next year.

While a single Ashes series has it in it to produce unrestrained ballyhoo among fans around the globe, England’s international home summer next year will be an absolute delight for fans due to the presence of a couple of Ashes series.

For the unversed, both England Men and England Women will be hosting Australia for a total of 12 international matches across formats for the all-important Ashes to be played between June 16 – July 31.

A total of nine venues will be hosting five Men’s Tests, one Women’s Test, three Women’s ODIs and three Women’s T20Is during both the Ashes series in 2023. Edgbaston, Lord’s and The Oval are three venues which will be hosting a couple of Ashes fixtures each next summer.

The only thing better than an Ashes series? Two of them! 🏏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvAUS 🇦🇺 | #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 21, 2022

Ashes tickets 2023

The official announcement around fixtures has also initiated discussions around tickets not only for Ashes but for the complete English international summer 2023.

In the general run of things, a ballot process is used by a lot of venues in England to sell tickets. The upcoming English summer will be no different as some ballots have already opened for some of the matches. All fans have to do is provide general and contact information to be eligible for buying a ticket whenever the sale starts.

Interested fans can visit ECB’s (England Cricket Board) International Tickets Page by clicking here to show interest in ballots. That being said, not all venues have started with the ticketing process at this point in time. As far as the exact dates for ticket sales for general public is concerned, those haven’t been made public by ECB for now.

However, We Are England Cricket Supporters will be eligible for priority tickets as the priority window will be effective between October 12-18. Interested fans, who are yet to sign up for Supporters, can do so for free by clicking here.