“No way should the Ashes be moved”: Michael Vaughan at odds with Ashes fixtures 2023 accommodating The Hundred 2023

Michael Vaughan at odds with Ashes fixtures 2022: The former English captain has voice an opinion against moving Ashes 2023.

ECB (England Cricket Board) have released fixtures for both Men’s and Women’s international home summer of 2023.

While the Men’s team will be taking part in a combined total of six Tests, seven ODIs and four T20Is against three different oppositions between June 1 – September 26, Women’s teams will be hosting a couple of teams for a solitary Test, six ODIs and six T20Is between June 22 – September 19.

The highlight of next year’s English summer will be both Men and Women hosting Australia for the all-important Ashes series.

As far as Men’s Ashes is concerned, England will host Australia for five Test matches between June 16 – July 30. Slated to be the first Ashes series in England since the commencement of The Hundred, ECB haven’t shied away from tinkering with the usual Ashes slot in a bid to not let their brainchild get affected.

With both seasons of The Hundred been predominantly played in August, ECB are aiming at concluding Ashes 2023 by the end of July. The development will snatch a lot of Ashes attributes which were observed due to a five-match Test series continuing till the second half of the English summer.

The Ashes 2023 schedule

June 16-20: 1st Test at Edgbaston

June 28 – July 2: 2nd Test at Lord’s

July 6-10: 3rd Test at Headingley

July 19-23: 4th Test at Old Trafford

July 27-31: 5th Test at The Oval

Michael Vaughan at odds with Ashes fixtures 2023 accommodating The Hundred 2023

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has immediately voiced his opinion against The Ashes fixtures 2023. Vaughan, who is vocal on quite a few cricketing topics, expressed a liking for The Hundred but not at the cost of messing around with the scheduling of a historic series.

I like the 100 .. but no way should the Ashes be moved to June/July for it .. #Fact — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 21, 2022

For the context behind multiple disapproving opinions around Ashes 2023 schedule, it is noteworthy that the month of June hasn’t hosted an Ashes Test since 1997. Furthermore, there has never been an Ashes series in England without a Test match played in the month of August.