“Boys, we are dangerous”: Matthew Hayden boosts Pakistan’s dressing room after reaching ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final

Former Australian batter Matthew Hayden is working with the Pakistan Cricket Team in the T20 World Cup, and in a recent video by the ICC, he has been seen pumping Pakistan’s players for their entry in the semi-final of the tournament. Hayden has asked the world to fear them.

When Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan and then South Africa defeated India, it was said that Pakistan cannot bounce back, and they will surely be eliminated, but the luck was in Pakistan’s favour, and they miraculously reached the knockouts of the tournament. Pakistan defeated South Africa and Bangladesh in their last two matches.

The Netherlands surprised everyone by beating South Africa on the final day of the Super-12, and Pakistan took full advantage of it by beating Bangladesh in their next match. Pakistan will now face New Zealand in the 1st semi-final in Sydney, and the pitch in Sydney will assist them as well.

Matthew Hayden boosts Pakistan’s dressing room

ICC have released a video of the Pakitan’s dressing room, where Matthew Hayden is boosting the morale of Pakistan’s dressing room after reaching the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in a miraculous fashion as none expected them to reach here after their initial result.

Hayden said to the Pakistan players that everyone wanted to get rid of them but they are here to stay and they will blow everyone apart who will come in front of them. He said that whenever the Pakistan team plays with intent, they are a real threat to anyone in the tournament.

“Boys, we are dangerous, just understand and appreciate that,” Matthew Hayden said in the video.

“The moment Pakistan cricket fires off with intent and starts to reveal its teeth, we become a real threat. There will be no one in this world and this competition that would want to face us right now. not one.”

“They thought they got rid of us, but now they are not going to get rid of us. We are here, dug in and I actually love how we have gone about this compared to the last World Cup. We blew everyone off the face of the planet.”

“We win and we lose together” 💬 Mentor Matthew Hayden had some inspirational words for the Pakistan team after their late surge into the semi-finals on Sunday 🙌 Watch his dressing room speech 👇 📽: @TheRealPCB#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hCEaY9omcR — ICC (@ICC) November 6, 2022

Hayden said that he is actually happy that they qualified in this fashion as the expectations will be very less from them as compared to the last season. He also asserted his full support to the guys who are not at their best in the tournament so far.