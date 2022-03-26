Bravo total wickets in IPL: Full list of highest wicket taker in IPL

Bravo total wickets in IPL: CSK’s Dwayne Bravo bowled an excellent spell during the IPL 2022 opening match against KKR.

During the first match of the 15th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) the Kolkata Knight Riders have defeated the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a rather comfortable fashion by 6 wickets to kick-start their tournament.

KKR’s newly-inducted skipper Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and in line the with the expectations, chose to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The seam bowlers upfront, along with the spinners during the middle Overs tightened the noose around the CSK batters’ neck to reduce them to a below par 131/5 in 20 Overs, despite a 38-ball half-century by MS Dhoni.

In reply, an opening partnership of 43 runs between Venkatesh Iyer (16) and Ajinkya Rahane (44) was enough for the rest of the KKR batters to comfortably chase down the target with 1.3 Overs to spare.

The lone shining star with the ball for CSK was their legendary all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who picked up three of the four KKR wickets, while giving away mere 20 runs in his quota of four Overs.

Bravo total wickets in IPL

Having played for three different franchises in Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Gujarat Lions (GL) since the inception of the IPL in 2008, Bravo is currently placed second in the highest wicket-taker list in IPL history, behind Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga.

Across 152 IPL matches, Bravo has picked up a total of 170 wickets at an average of 24.00 and an economy rate of 8.33 runs per Over.

The legendary Windies all-rounder in fact, has equaled Malinga’s tally of 170 IPL wickets, and is now one wicket away from claiming the record. Malinga still tops the list as he picked up these 170 wickets across mere 122 IPL matches.

Full list of highest wicket taker in IPL