Mahi maar raha hai: Twitter reactions on MS Dhoni 50 vs KKR in IPL 2022 opening match

MS Dhoni 50: The 40-year old player rewound the clock to score his 25th Indian Premier League half-century tonight.

During the first match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, former Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored his 28th T20 half-century to power the team to 131/5 after a poor start by the top-order.

Into his 13th season for Super Kings, it is the first time that Dhoni is not leading CSK. With the team struggling at 61/5 in the 11th over, Dhoni put together a 70-run partnership for the sixth wicket alongside captain Ravindra Jadeja (26*).

Albeit courtesy of a mis-field by Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy, Dhoni hit his first boundary of the night off Umesh Yadav in the 16th over. With his first boundary coming off his 19th delivery, Dhoni targeted KKR all-rounder Andre Russell to hit a total of three fours in the 18th over.

Dhoni, who was wise enough to combat the spinners without taking any risk, did hit a couple of fortunate boundaries but he needed some luck on his side especially whilst playing a competitive match after more than five months.

Dhoni, 40, then hit a well-controlled boundary over cover to put Shivam Mavi in pressure. With Mavi overstepping on the last delivery, Dhoni hit a six off a top-edge to up the ante. The right-hand batter hit two more boundaries off Russell’s final over to return to the pavilion after scoring 50* (38) with the help of seven fours and a six.

Twitter reactions on MS Dhoni 50 vs KKR in IPL 2022 opening match:

That was brilliant inning from Dhoni. Not easy not playing thru out the year and produce the inning like this! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 26, 2022

आईपीएल अर्धशतक बनाने वाले सबसे उम्रदराज़ खिलाड़ी👇 41 साल 181 दिन – ऐडम गिलक्रिस्ट, 2013

41 साल 39 दिन – क्रिस गेल, 2020

40 साल 262 दिन – महेंद्र सिंह धोनी, आज 👏

40 साल 116 दिन – राहुल द्रविड़, 2013#IPL2022 | #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/u6sgZH8rZu — ESPNcricinfo हिंदी (@CricinfoHindi) March 26, 2022

