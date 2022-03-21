Lasith Malinga IPL 2022: Will Lasith Malinga play in IPL 2022?

Lasith Malinga IPL 2022: The legendary Sri Lankan pacer has played only for the Mumbai Indians (MI) since the league’s inception in 2008.

Five-time Indian Premier League champions, Mumbai Indians (MI) have begun with their preparations for the 15th season of marquee league set to commence on March 26.

As per MI’s social media handles, their retained players in Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard, and along with their young South African sensation Dewald Brevis began their practice sessions with their tournament opening match set to be played on March 27 against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

Legendary Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who has been part of Mumbai’s all but one title triumph, last played for the franchise during the 2019 edition, when they lifted the silverware for the record fourth time.

Lasith Malinga IPL 2022

With Malinga having not participated in the IPL for the previous two seasons, the slingly pacer will mark his return back into the IPL this time around although in the capacity of a coach.

The winner of the inaugural edition of the league, Rajasthan Royals (RR), appointed the 38-year-old as their fast bowling coach for the imminent 15th season of the IPL.

The appointment would see him working alongside another Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, with the latter set to lead the coaching department as the franchise’s head coach.

“It’s a wonderful feeling for me to return to the IPL and an absolute honour to join Rajasthan Royals, a franchise that has always promoted and developed young talent. I am excited by the pace bowling unit we have going into the tournament and looking forward to supporting all the fast bowlers with the execution of their game plans and their overall development,” Malinga had stated post RR’s announcement of the news.

Lasith Malinga IPL record

Lasith Malinga has arguably ended his IPL career (as a player) as Mumbai Indians’ most prized overseas player. Having played for the franchise from 2009-2019, the right-arm pacer still holds the record of being the leading wicket-taker in the fourteen years of the league’s existence

Malinga has picked up 170 wickets across 122 IPL games, at an average of 19.79 and a strike rate of 16.6.

Having roped in by MI as their mentor during the 2018 season, Malinga was re-bought by the franchise the same year for the 2019 season, where he bowled a stellar last Over of the grand finale against CSK, getting rid of Shardul Thakur on the last delivery of the match, with mere 2 runs required off the final delivery.

Ahead of his stint now with the Rajasthan Royals, Malinga has also served as the Sri Lanka men’s team’s bowling strategy coach for their five-match T20I tour of Australia this year. He was appointed by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.