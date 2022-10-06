Brisbane Cricket Ground boundary length: What is The Gabba ground size and boundary dimension?

Brisbane Cricket Ground boundary length: Brisbane will host the second and final T20I between Australia and West Indies.

A nearly neck-to-neck contest during the first T20I at the Carrara Oval in Queensland, saw the Australia edge out the West Indies in the last Over thriller by 3 wickets. Overall, both the teams were quite sloppy in all the departments, and were far from performing to their potential best.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch, who surprisingly came down at no.4 in the batting order, was the lone half-centurion during the first T20I, but had to work hard for his runs (58 off 53), as he struck them at a strike rate of only 109.43.

West Indies, who have not experienced the best of times while playing this format of late, will be desperate draw level the series, and thereby avoid losing their third-consecutive bilateral T20I series this year.

ALSO READ: Brisbane Cricket Ground pitch report for AUS vs WI 2nd T20

The second and the last match of the T20I series between these two sides will take place on Friday, at The Gabba, in Brisbane.

Brisbane Cricket Ground boundary length

The Brisbane Cricket Ground, commonly known as the Gabba, is one of the bigger grounds in terms of boundary dimensions in Australia.

Unlike most grounds in India reserved exclusively for Cricket, the bigger field sizes in Australia mean that venues like The Gabba also hosts a lot of other sports like football, baseball, cycling, rugby league, rugby union, soccer, apart from Cricket.

The Gabba in Brisbane, is up there with the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in terms of the playing dimensions.

As of today, the dimensions of the playing field at The Gabba are 170.6 metres (east-west) by 149.9 metres (north-south).

Expect the pacers to make optimum use of a lot of slower ball variations during the contest today, to fox the batters targeting the the big squarer boundaries in particular.