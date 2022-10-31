Brisbane Cricket Ground weather forecast November 1: Weather report in Gabba Brisbane tomorrow matches

Brisbane might become another venue to witness a rain-affected match in the ongoing eighth edition of ICC T20 World Cup. However, with four Super 12 matches already being abandoned without a ball being bowled, no would want anything more than a rain-curtailed match on Tuesday.

Currently hosting only its second match of the tournament between Australia and Ireland, Gabba will be venue to matches on consecutive days. In fact, the next two matches at this stadium will be the last ones to be played here in this tournament.

Brisbane Cricket Ground weather forecast November 1

Coming on the back of two abandoned matches, Afghanistan are in store for another match which will be affected by rain to say the least. Set to face Sri Lanka at the Gabba, the afternoon match tomorrow could be affected by rain due to the presence of inclement weather conditions in the city especially in the morning.

Although AccuWeather is forecasting a 20% rain probability at the start time of this match, the same number being as high as 81% in the morning could have a few adverse effects on the match. Readers must note that rain probability is expected to be in vicinity of 50% around noon in Brisbane on Tuesday.

With the city slated to receive heavy rainfall since very early morning on the day, players, especially the ones participating in the first match, would be bracing themselves for damp conditions.

As far as the second England vs New Zealand match is concerned, weather is highly likely to improve significantly by evening. Hence, a 07:00 PM (local time) start shouldn’t face any live weather delay throughout its duration. A delay, if any, could be caused by the first match though.

Hourly weather at The Gabba, Brisbane

02:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

03:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

04:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

05:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

06:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 13%).

07:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

08:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

09:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

10:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

11:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).