Brisbane Cricket Ground pitch report: The Gabba Brisbane pitch report India vs Australia warm-up match

Brisbane Cricket Ground pitch report: India and Australia had faced each other during a three-match T20I series a few days ago as well.

India and Australia will lock horns yet again, during their first warm-up match ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, at The Gabba, in Brisbane on October 17 (Monday).

Both these sides had, just three weeks ago, faced each other during a three-match T20I series in India, which the hosts had won by a margin of 2-1.

Both these sides have played enough T20 matches since the previous edition of the cup, and Monday’s encounter will be a dress rehearsal of sorts for them, where they’ll look to fine tune a few aspects of their game, ahead of the mega event.

As for India, fans will have their eyes on Mohammed Shami, who was the last minute addition into the 15-member squad, as the replacement of injured Jasprit Bumrah. Shami has not played even a single T20I since the 2021 World Cup, and the two warm-up games would be crucial for him to find his groove.

As for Australia, it will be more about gelling along well with each other, and get themselves back on track focused, after having lost the recently concluded T20I series against England at home 0-2.

Brisbane Cricket Ground pitch report

The Brisbane Cricket Ground or The Gabba last hosted a T20I the previous week itself, when the hosts defeated West Indies by 31 runs, after posting 178/7 on the board.

Known to offer decent enough bounce and carry through to the wicket-keepers, the Gabba once again, will assist the pacers especially upfront with the new ball.

As for the batters, the pitch at this venue has been a high-scoring one where they have had the assistance of consistent bounce.

The average score across the six T20Is at this venue is 168.8 runs. Across the total of 68 T20 matches at this venue since 2006, the average score has been 165.6 runs so far.

All in all, expect the pacers to dictate terms during the aforementioned warm-up match on Monday.