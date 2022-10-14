“We will take a couple of days off”: Aaron Finch announces 2-day break for Australian team to rejuvenate after losing England T20Is

Aaron Finch: The Australian captain laid emphasis on enjoying each other’s company before kick-starting T20 World Cup preparations.

Australia captain Aaron Finch has expressed frustration at not being able to play a full match due to inclement weather conditions in Canberra tonight.

Although Australia faced a tough task of needing to score 100 runs in 49 deliveries with seven wickets in hand to win the third T20I at the time of the last rain break, players would’ve liked to challenge themselves than sit in the dressing room and witness an already curtailed match getting abandoned.

Finch, however, didn’t shy away from crediting England for gaining a significant advantage not just in the last match but throughout the three-match T20I series.

“Credit to England. They outplayed us in all the three games but I thought the fielding was better on a slightly greasy surface tonight,” Finch told Fox Cricket during the post-match presentation ceremony.

While Australia didn’t spill whatever limited catching opportunities came their way on Friday, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, in particular, put on display an acrobatic fielding display to save a few runs on the boundary in the penultimate over of the innings.

Aaron Finch announces 2-day break for Australian team to rejuvenate after losing England T20Is

Defending champions in this format, Australia wouldn’t have wanted to lose 0-2 to arch-rivals England days before the start of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Probably in an attempt to rejuvenate by putting behind this series loss, Finch announced a two-day break for the Australian cricket team before finally starting their World Cup campaign.

“We will take a couple of days off, recharge, enjoy each other’s company and start our preparations for the World Cup,” Finch added.

Australia will now be traveling to Brisbane where they will lock horns against India in a warm-up match on Monday before facing New Zealand in their first World Cup match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 22.