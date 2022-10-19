Brisbane The Gabba weather: Brisbane weather forecast for India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match

Brisbane The Gabba weather: The SportsRush brings you the weather report for India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match.

India will take on New Zealand in the warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Gabba in Brisbane. New Zealand lost their first match by a huge margin, and they need to bounce back. India, on the other hand, would look to win their 2nd match on the trot.

India won the first match easily, and the form of Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul will certainly delight them. The emergence of Mohammed Shami at the death is a pleasant sight for the side as well. All the eyes will be on the form of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in this match.

The Blackcaps reached the final of the last World Cup, and they also defeated India in that tournament. Ahead of the Super-12 stage, New Zealand would want to get some confidence with a thumping win.

Brisbane The Gabba weather

The warm-up matches are of great importance ahead of the Super-12 stage of the tournament, and the Indian team would want to test their team against New Zealand. However, the weather in Brisbane is not looking great for playing some cricket at the Gabba. The match between Afghanistan and Pakistan is also interrupted by rain.

According to Accuweather, the weather is set to be rainy throughout the day. The rain percentage will fluctuate from 44% to 53% in the day, which means that the game is expected to be interrupted by rain. Even if the match between India and New Zealand starts on time, there can be multiple rain breaks in between.

There is no extra time for the warm-up matches, so the overs will be lost straight away. Bringing the covers on the ground, and removing it will also take a bit of team, so the match is definitely expected to be shortened. The temperature will be pleasant around 19-20 degrees celsius throughout the day.