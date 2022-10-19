Why IND vs NZ delayed: Match abandoned without a ball bowled meaning in Cricket

Why IND vs NZ delayed: The T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and New Zealand was interrupted by rain.

The Super-12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is set to start from 22 October, 2022. Ahead of the tournament, the teams are playing warm-up matches to finalize their combination for the tournament. India and New Zealand were set to face each other at the Brisbane in a warm-up match.

Team India defeated Australia in their first warm-up match, whereas New Zealand lost their first match against South Africa. India is in Group 1 of the Super-12 stage, whereas New Zealand is in Group 2. India could not pass the group stage of the tournament last season, and New Zealand also defeated India in that campaign.

The start of the match between India and New Zealand got delayed due to rain. Brisbane’s weather forecast was already bleak, and it was expected that the match will get affected by it.

Why IND vs NZ delayed

The warm-up match between India and New Zealand has been officially abandoned due to persistent rains in Brisbane. This was on the cards as the rain was not just stopping at all in Brisbane since the Pakistan vs Afghanistan match. The match between Pakistan and Afghanistan was also abandoned midway due to rain.

Rain the winner in Brisbane. No play tonight at the Gabba. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hDMqhLY04l — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 19, 2022

There is no extra time available for the warm-up matches, and the overs get affected every minute of the rain. The cut-off time for a 5-over match between India and New Zealand was 4.16 pm IST, but the umpires decided to call the game off after seeing no improvement in the weather.

This was the last warm-up match for both sides, and both teams will now directly feature in the Super-12 stage of the tournament. India will be up against Pakistan in their first match on Sunday at the MCG, whereas New Zealand will be facing the home side Australia on Saturday at the SCG.