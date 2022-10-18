IND vs NZ warm up match pitch report: The Gabba Brisbane pitch report for tomorrow practice match

IND vs NZ warm up match pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane.

India will take on New Zealand in the warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Gabba in Brisbane. India defeated Australia in their first match, whereas New Zealand were defeated easily by the Proteas.

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav were excellent in the last match for the Indian team, but the rest of the batters would want to get some runs here. The arrival of Mohammed Shami at the death has been excellent for the Indian side. Virat Kohli’s efforts on the field in the last match were applaudable.

New Zealand lost the first warm-up match by a very huge margin, and they need to bounce back in this match ahead of the Super-12 stage of the tournament. The batting of the side flopped badly in the last match, and the batting-friendly conditions in Gabba will help them.

IND vs NZ warm up match pitch report

The Gabba in Brisbane is one of the bounciest tracks in the world, but it is a really good thing for the batters in the white-ball formats of the game. This track is a flat one, and the ball comes nicely onto the bat. It has been seen that the ball travels really well at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The bowlers can use the short ball to their advantage, but overall it is a really good track to bat on. There is a lightening fast outfield here at the Gabba, and it will be difficult for the fielders to save a boundary once placed in the gap by the batters.

A total of 6 T20Is have been played at the Gabba and four of them have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score has been 168 runs here. One mid-wicket boundary is quite big here, but the rest of the boundaries are relatively not that huge for the batters.

A couple of T20 World Cup warmup matches have already been played here, and both of them were dominated by the batters. We can expect a high-scoring contest in this match as well.