Buffalo Park East London weather today: East London South Africa weather forecast for INDW vs South Africa W final 2023

The final match of South Africa Women’s T20 Tri-Series will be played between South Africa Women and India Women in East London today. Unlike some previous matches of the series, the last match is going to be an afternoon fixture (primetime slot for subcontinent fans) at the Buffalo Park.

Only team to have not lost a league match, India finished at the top of the points table with seven points to their name from four matches. South Africa, on the other hand, finished a position below their opponents in the final on the back of winning two and losing one league match.

Not just another final, it will also be the last match for both these teams before ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Hence, it is needless to say that both South Africa and India would be desperate to enter a world event by winning their last match.

Buffalo Park East London weather today

Played between these two teams, the penultimate league match of this triangular series had been abandoned by rain at the same venue last week. Although it isn’t raining at the moment in the city, weather gods could open up anytime to cause a delay to say the least.

Going by tried and tested weather portal AccuWeather’s weather forecast in East London for the day, there’s a 38% probability of rain pouring down at the start time time of the match, i.e., 03:00 PM (local time). The positive side to the weather report is that this number will continue to decrease towards the evening and night.

Nonkululeko Mlaba has high expectations of herself as she looks to claim that number 1 spot on the MRF Tyres ICC T20I Player Rankings 🔝#AlwaysRising #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/LHHuLIOSNa — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 2, 2023

As a result, increasing the chances of a rain-curtailed contest especially if rain interrupts for the second time in this tournament.

Hourly weather in East London, South Africa

03:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 38%).

04:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 28%).

05:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 28%).

06:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 25%).

07:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 19%).

08:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 19%).