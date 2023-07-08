The first T20I of India Women’s tour of Bangladesh 2023 will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium tomorrow. Both teams have not played a lot of cricket in the recent months and would want to start on a positive note in the first of a three-match series. The pitch, meanwhile, is expected to favour the slower bowlers.

Bangladesh Women lost their last T20I series against Sri Lanka and they will have to punch above their weight in order to trouble a full-strength Indian side. The bowlers of the side will love the conditions here, but the batters will have to take charge. Captain Nigar Sultana is going to be crucial for her team.

The Indian team will go into the series as favourites. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana are two of the best players in Women’s cricket at the moment. All-rounder Deepti Sharma will have a massive role to play in these conditions. The batting of the side looks really strong.

Shere Bangla National Stadium Dhaka Pitch Report For 1st IND W vs BAN W T20I In Mirpur

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, is hosting a Women’s T20I after a spell of nine long years. This pitch is yet another typical one where batting has been tough. The track is generally on the slower side and the batters will have to time their shots really well in order to score runs here.

The average first innings score in WT20Is played this ground has been 107 runs, whereas it is 144 runs in Men’s T20Is. This makes it clear that run-scoring has not been easy at all in Mirpur. The powerplay overs are going to be really important for both sides. Due to slow and low bounce, the spinners are expected to dominate in this match. Hence, their variations will play a big part as well.

The boundaries will definitely be shortened and clearing them won’t be an issue. In front of a small target, the teams batting second can manage their innings according to the situation. An overcast day is expected and rain is on the cards. Both the captains might want to chase after winning the toss on a Sunday afternoon.