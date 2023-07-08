India W vs Bangladesh W Live Streaming In India: When and where to watch IND W vs BAN W Mirpur T20Is?

The first T20I of India Women’s tour of Bangladesh 2023 will be played at the Shera Bangla National Stadium on Sunday. While Bangladesh Women will be returning to international cricket after almost a couple of months, their Indian counterparts will be returning to the field for the first time since ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in February.

Bangladesh, who’ve won just two out of their 13 T20Is against this opposition, have tasted success twice in the last four outings. While both those matches were part of Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh are yet to win a bilateral T20I against India.

Speaking particularly of bilateral matches in the shortest format, these two teams haven’t played one against each other in the last nine years. Having played three-match T20I series both in 2013 and 2014, India had won each one of those six matches. That said, only a handful of players from those series will be playing the imminent series across both the teams.

In a dejecting development for fans residing in both the countries, no television channel will be broadcasting these matches. While international cricket being played outside of India not fetching a telecast partner in the country wasn’t unheard of, a series featuring the Indian cricket team not finding a channel is surprising to say the least.

As a result, both Bangladeshi and Indian fans will have to take refuge in the below mentioned streaming options.

While streaming application FanCode mostly comes to the rescue of Indian fans in such cases, even it won’t be live streaming Mirpur T20Is. Hence, the only option for fans to watch these matches is by streaming them on the official YouTube Channel and Facebook Page of BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board).

While links of the same have been mentioned above, it is noteworthy that both the YouTube channel and Facebook page are named “Bangladesh Cricket : The Tigers”.