Bumrah batting today: Bumrah 35 runs in Test record batting video

Jasprit Bumrah 35 runs: The Indian captain made the most of his batting skills to be part of a world record over.

During the second day of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test match between England and India in Birmingham, India captain Jasprit Bumrah did the unthinkable with respect to being part of a batting record in Test cricket.

Coming in to bat at No. 10 in the 80th over, Bumrah scored 31* (16) at a strike rate of 193.75 with the help of four fours and two sixes as India scored 416 in 84.5 overs.

However, the manner in which Bumrah scored these runs will be remembered in the history of Test cricket. Clearly aided by veteran England pacer Stuart Broad’s five wides and a no ball, Bumrah ended up collecting as many as 35 runs in the 84th over to register the most expensive over in Test cricket.

While Broad’s tactic of bowling short to Bumrah failed miserably, Bumrah not shying away from playing the hook resulted in top-edges also flying for boundaries at Edgbaston today.

Bumrah, who scored a maiden first-class half-century during the tour of Australia in 2020, had once hit a six off Australia’s Pat Cummins to earn applause from the then India captain Virat Kohli. Other than just Kohli, the whole of Indian dressing room and plentiful fans in the stadium cheered Bumrah as he hit Broad for boundaries despite not being in the best of positions.

Broad, who had conceded 36 runs in an over in a T20I half-a-decade ago, now has an unwanted distinction of bowling the most expensive overs in both T20Is and Tests.

Jasprit Bumrah 35 runs in Test batting video

BOOM BOOM BUMRAH IS ON FIRE WITH THE BAT 🔥🔥 3️⃣5️⃣ runs came from that Broad over 👉🏼 The most expensive over in the history of Test cricket 🤯 Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) – https://t.co/tsfQJW6cGi#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Hm1M2O8wM1 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 2, 2022

Twitter reactions on Jasprit Bumrah:

Sad to lose my record today 😜 oh well, records are made to be broken I guess. Onto the next one 🏏 #ENGvIND — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) July 2, 2022

You can’t be serious. 35 runs of that over, most of it courtesy Jasprit Bumrah😳😳. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 2, 2022

35 runs in an over! Boom boom Bumrah on fire today 🔥@Jaspritbumrah93

Century of the highest calibre by @imjadeja, unreal fight back! Solid Game Jaddu 💯 #INDvENG 🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 2, 2022

