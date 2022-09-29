Bumrah out: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of World Cup T20 2022 due to back stress fracture

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out: The Indian fast bowler won’t be traveling to Australia for a world event next month.

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to be played in Australia next month to hand a massive blow to the team’s preparation for the World Cup.

Leader of their bowling attack irrespective of the conditions or format, Bumrah sitting out of a world event presents an unwanted major conundrum for the selection committee and team management.

Bumrah, 28, hadn’t taken part in India vs South Africa first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram last night. “[Jasprit] Bumrah had a niggle in the morning. So, he misses out,” India captain Rohit Sharma had told Star Sports at the toss.

BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) had taken to their social media platform Twitter handle to share an update with respect to Bumrah’s absence from the match. “Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him,” read BCCI’s tweet.

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Although BCCI are yet to release an official update on the matter, the confirmed development is all over social media platforms to become a source of dejection for fans.

“[Jasprit] Bumrah is not going to play the World T20, for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

For the unversed, Bumrah was rested for white-balls tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe after his participation in an all-format tour of England this summer.

The right-arm bowler had then missed Asia Cup 2022 due to a back injury. Expected to return to action in the first India vs Australia T20I in Mohali earlier this month, Bumrah had missed that match as well but returned for the next two matches to bowl a total of six overs.

With Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami among four standbys for the World Cup, expect one of them to be included in the main squad in the near future.