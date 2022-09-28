Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today’s 1st T20I between India and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram?

Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today: India have made a total of four changes to their Playing XI for this match.

During the first T20I of South Africa’s tour of India 2022 in Thiruvananthapuram, India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and chose to bowl for the third time in a row.

“We are gonna bowl first. It was a good wicket when we played here last time [in 2019]. Bit of green covering but it’s gonna be a good batting track. Very important to continue to do what you’re doing and keep that momentum in this format,” Sharma told Star Sports at the toss.

Returning to international cricket after more than three months, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma had also set his eyes on fielding first at the Greenfield International Stadium tonight but it wasn’t to be eventually.

“We probably would have fielded first as well. Good going over the last couple of months. This is an important series for us and we want to continue all the good work. Guys always enjoy the India trip, the energy of the guys is up again,” Bavuma told Star Sports at the toss as the Proteas appear set to kick-start their second tour of India this year.

Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing vs South Africa today?

India have made a total of four changes to their Playing XI for this match. Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and fast bowlers Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh will take the field in place of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

Not part of a 16-member squad for this series, Pandya and Kumar will now play directly in ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Bumrah, on the other hand, has been left out due to a niggle. With a world event to be played in less than a month’s time, it is understandable as to why India don’t want to take even an iota of risk with Bumrah.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨 Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I.#TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022

“[Jasprit] Bumrah had a niggle in the morning. So, he misses out and [Yuzvendra] Chahal misses out as well. Deepak Chahar and [Ravichandran] Ashwin are back,” Sharma added.

Meanwhile, the visitors have made five changes to their Playing XI which faced Ireland in Bristol last month. Bavuma, batters Rilee Rossouw and Tristan Stubbs and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been included for batters Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi.